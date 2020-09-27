DK Metcalf costs Seahawks a touchdown by loafing before end zone

DK Metcalf may be in his second NFL season, but the Seattle Seahawks receiver cost his team a touchdown with a rookie mistake in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Metcalf caught a long pass from Russell Wilson late in the first quarter that should have resulted in an easy touchdown. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was right on his tail. Metcalf failed to properly secure the ball and Diggs punched it out of the back of the end zone just before Metcalf crossed the goal line.

Metcalf would love to have that play back, and we can almost guarantee he’ll never make that mistake again in his career.

While that isn’t the most embarrassing goal line fumble we have ever seen, it was certainly a boneheaded mistake that cost the Seahawks six points.