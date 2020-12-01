DK Metcalf felt motivated by Jim Schwartz’s pregame comment

DK Metcalf says he was motivated by a comment from Jim Schwartz prior to Monday night’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

Metcalf had a monster game with 10 catches for 177 yards in Seattle’s 23-17 win over Philly. He said after the game that the Eagles defensive coordinator said something in pregame that put a chip on his shoulder.

“I was in Detroit with Megatron, you’re not there yet,” Schwartz told Metcalf, the receiver said.

“Megatron” is Calvin Johnson, who played for the Lions from 2007-2015. He was a Pro Bowler in his final six seasons and led the league in touchdowns once, receiving yards twice, and receptions once. Johnson’s 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 set the NFL record for a single season. That came in Schwartz’s fourth year on the job, though the Lions finished 4-12 that season.

Metcalf isn’t at Megatron’s level yet, but he’s been awfully productive for Seattle, and he’s doing it on a winning team. He also ate up Darius Slay man-to-man and feasted on Schwartz’s coverages.

Schwartz only coached one winning team in his five seasons as Lions head coach. He’s also known for not watching his words. The advantage goes to Metcalf in that situation, even if DK still has lots of room to grow.

