DK Metcalf gets new deal with record signing bonus

DK Metcalf’s contract dispute with the Seattle Seahawks has been resolved.

Reports on Thursday said that Metcalf and Seattle had agreed on a three-year contract extension worth $72 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes $58.2 million guaranteed. Metcalf is getting a $30 million signing bonus, which is the most ever for a receiver.

Metcalf has been a game-changer since being drafted in the second round (No. 64 overall) by Seattle in 2019. He had 900 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie. Last season, Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards. His best statistical season came in 2020 when he had 83 catches for 1,303 yards.

The Seahawks may have traded away Russell Wilson over the offseason, but they are still committed to keeping around some top receiving weapons. With Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant in the passing game, Seattle has some strong options for quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith. They also have Kenneth Walker and Rashaad Penny set to split carries at running back.

Having that many strong options would seem great if quarterback weren’t such an important position in the NFL. In the NFL, you’re only as good as who you have under center, and the Seahawks are very weak in that regard.