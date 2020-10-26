 Skip to main content
DK Metcalf showed off insane speed chasing down Budda Baker on interception

October 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

DK Metcalf showed off insane speed and hustle by chasing down Budda Baker on an interception during Sunday night’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Baker intercepted a pass near the goal line that Russell Wilson tried lofting to Chris Carson during the second quarter. Baker had an open path to the end zone and thought he had himself a pick-six. That was until Metcalf chased him down.

Despite getting somewhere near a 10-yard head start, Baker was still chased down by Metcalf, who closed like Usain Bolt running the 100 meters.

The Twitter reactions to Metcalf’s awesome play were great.

The best part is Metcalf’s hustle play paid off with real points. The Seahawks’ defense held Arizona, which turned the ball over on downs. Metcalf’s tackle saved them seven points.

Metcalf’s draft stock rose thanks to a fast 40-time at the combine. That speed got put to great use on Sunday.

