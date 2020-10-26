DK Metcalf showed off insane speed chasing down Budda Baker on interception

DK Metcalf showed off insane speed and hustle by chasing down Budda Baker on an interception during Sunday night’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Baker intercepted a pass near the goal line that Russell Wilson tried lofting to Chris Carson during the second quarter. Baker had an open path to the end zone and thought he had himself a pick-six. That was until Metcalf chased him down.

Despite getting somewhere near a 10-yard head start, Baker was still chased down by Metcalf, who closed like Usain Bolt running the 100 meters.

DK Metcalf turned into Usain Bolt.

Not normal. Metcalf saved 7 points. Arizona came away with nothing after all that.pic.twitter.com/JkWFiZpHhP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2020

Can we talk for a second about how crazy it is that DK Metcalf chased down Budda Baker? Look at where DK was when the interception happened pic.twitter.com/NKsdF48JYn — Larry Brown (@LBSports) October 26, 2020

The Twitter reactions to Metcalf’s awesome play were great.

DK Metcalf’s energy chasing down Budda Baker pic.twitter.com/U3WNc8Dchj — Daniel Shiferaw (@dshif) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf on that interception pic.twitter.com/V86KtLjgg1 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf chasing down Budda Baker pic.twitter.com/4WjnKXVRLL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf = NFL Defensive Player of the Year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf tracking down Budda Baker with a 10-yard head start is so ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8Je7vvw4CG — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 26, 2020

One more look at DK Metcalf chasing down Baker pic.twitter.com/btklzEZct3 — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) October 26, 2020

The best part is Metcalf’s hustle play paid off with real points. The Seahawks’ defense held Arizona, which turned the ball over on downs. Metcalf’s tackle saved them seven points.

Metcalf’s draft stock rose thanks to a fast 40-time at the combine. That speed got put to great use on Sunday.