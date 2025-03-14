DK Metcalf reveals what Steelers told him about QB situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to secure a starting quarterback for next season, but their new star receiver sounds confident that there is a plan in place.

DK Metcalf agreed to a 5-year, $150 million extension with the Steelers after the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Pittsburgh on Sunday. He did so knowing his new team did not have a viable starting quarterback under contract for 2025. It sounds like Metcalf was led to believe that key piece will soon be in place, however.

Metcalf spoke with the media on Thursday about his decision to commit to the Steelers long term. He said he had no concerns about Pittsburgh’s QB situation following conversations with head coach Mike Tomlin, owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan.

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

“They made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football,” Metcalf said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’m not making the decision in the quarterback room, so I’m just going to try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football. They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. So I’m just going to roll with that.”

The Steelers appear to want Aaron Rodgers to be their new quarterback, but the former MVP has been in no rush to make a decision in free agency. Rodgers is said to have offers from Pittsburgh and at least one other team.

If the Steelers do not land Rodgers, bringing back Russell Wilson is an option. Metcalf might be open to reuniting with Wilson, who was his teammate on the Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf had his best season while catching passes from Wilson in 2020. The receiver had 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns that year and made his first Pro Bowl appearance.