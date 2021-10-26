DK Metclaf, Marshon Lattimore had heated battles during Saints-Seahawks game

DK Metcalf made a huge play in the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, but he was largely erased after his 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The star receiver found other ways to contribute, however, such as getting into Marshon Lattimore’s head.

Metcalf and Lattimore got into it on several occasions during the Saints’ 13-10 win. Metcalf appeared to start most of the skirmishes, and the strategy worked. Lattimore was flagged twice for personal fouls. Here’s a recap that shows how physical the two star players were being with one another:

The DK Metcalf and Marshon Lattimore skirmishes tonight. pic.twitter.com/0otKyhnTkk — Justin (@hobokenjustin) October 26, 2021

The Saints focused on shutting down Metcalf after his long touchdown. He caught just one more pass for 12 yards after the big play. That may have contributed to his frustration level, or perhaps he just made it his goal to bait Lattimore into penalties.

Sean Payton did not seem thrilled with Lattimore for his role in the dust-ups. The Saints coach equated personal foul penalties with ball security.

Payton ct'd: "I think that’s a sign of a team that eventually you know how to win and to win and to win and to win – and that becomes everything. More important than anything else, it’s leaving with another win. You know, it’s a young team. We’re still preaching that message." — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 26, 2021

Fortunately for Lattimore, the Saints won. They were able to overcome his personal fouls and one of the worst unnecessary roughness calls of the season.