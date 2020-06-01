DL Damion Square says he is back with Chargers

The LA Chargers are bringing back a familiar face.

Damion Square shared on Instagram Monday that he is “back” with the Chargers.

Square has been with the Chargers since 2015, making the move with them from San Diego to Los Angeles. He had 27 tackles last season and 31 the year before, mostly as a rotational defensive lineman. His one-year, $2 million contract last year expired, which left him a free agent until now. Square was known for taking a big headbutt from DeMarco Murray in 2013.