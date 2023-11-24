 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Dolly Parton’s halftime performance

November 23, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dolly Parton performing in a Cowboys cheerleader outfit

Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving with her halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game.

The Cowboys blew out the Commanders in a 45-10 affair Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Parton was able to spice up what was shaping up to be a dull affair on the gridiron.

Parton dressed up in a Cowboys cheerleader outfit and sang three songs. She sang her hit single “Jolene” and covered two Queen songs “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

The 77-year-old performed exceptionally well for her age — and fans noticed. Parton got all kinds of kudos from online observers on X.

One fan even appeared to chime in from AT&T Stadium. Parton’s halftime show was likely just as good, if not better in person.

Even Tony Romo couldn’t get enough of Parton. The CBS announcer was gushing about her performance to broadcast partner Jim Nantz before the start of the second half.

Parton started finding success in the country music scene in the late 1960s and has remained a national icon ever since.

The fact that she’s still going strong several decades later left more than a few fans impressed.

