Everyone said the same thing about Dolly Parton’s halftime performance

Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving with her halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game.

The Cowboys blew out the Commanders in a 45-10 affair Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Parton was able to spice up what was shaping up to be a dull affair on the gridiron.

Parton dressed up in a Cowboys cheerleader outfit and sang three songs. She sang her hit single “Jolene” and covered two Queen songs “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

The 77-year-old performed exceptionally well for her age — and fans noticed. Parton got all kinds of kudos from online observers on X.

We all know that Dolly Parton is both a boss and the GOAT. The fact that she's 77 is just icing on the cake. May she bless us for many years to come with her kindness, her generosity, and her (still amazing) voice. Thank you, Dolly! We love you! pic.twitter.com/zYrIGkJtke — Myles (Parody) Becker 🆓 (@mylesbecker) November 23, 2023

Dolly Parton is 77-years old and is currently absolutely knocking out a blow out half time show in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume. We must protect her with all of

our national security apparatus. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 23, 2023

Can we just talk about Miss Dolly Parton’s performance? She is beautiful inside and out and this performance is the best that I’ve seen in a long time. #DollyParton 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/3dCnn203p9 — Patrinia (@MissTrinia01) November 23, 2023

One fan even appeared to chime in from AT&T Stadium. Parton’s halftime show was likely just as good, if not better in person.

Wow this is actually Dolly Parton….she’s 77 years old and looks amazing! ❤️

pic.twitter.com/KC4hq3KEdZ — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) November 23, 2023

Even Tony Romo couldn’t get enough of Parton. The CBS announcer was gushing about her performance to broadcast partner Jim Nantz before the start of the second half.

Tony Romo wanted to just keep talking about Dolly Parton as Jim Nantz tried to change the subject to the Commanders-Cowboys game. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjN1nMk0l3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2023

Parton started finding success in the country music scene in the late 1960s and has remained a national icon ever since.

The fact that she’s still going strong several decades later left more than a few fans impressed.