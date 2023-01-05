Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18.

The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie finger in Week 17, and his status for the Jets game is uncertain.

Bridgewater was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. He is trying to play against the Jets.

From NFL Now: #Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater's status is uncertain thanks to a dislocated pinky. As coach Mike McDaniel said, Bridgewater is going to do everything he can to play. "He can’t throw a football yet, so it’s tough to know anything until you can throw a football." pic.twitter.com/XgL7wQg9eP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

The Dolphins are making preparations in the case they don’t have Bridgewater available for the game. They signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Glennon could be the backup to Skylar Thompson if Bridgewater is unavailable for the game. Tua Tagovailoa is not expected to be part of the Dolphins’ plans for the game due to his concussion situation.

Glennon, 33, has been in the NFL since 2013. He threw for 4 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in six games with the Giants last season.