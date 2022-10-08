Dolphins coach shares what Tua Tagovailoa says to him every day

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not travel with the team to MetLife Stadium this weekend. Instead, head coach Mike McDaniel says he will be left behind as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

But on the plus side, McDaniel notes that Tagovailoa is improving. And his attitude in the locker-room remains playful and upbeat.

“There’s several outside specialists that we’re also utilizing,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “We’ll just take it from there, but happy that he’s, you know, you get to see him every day. It’s nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, ‘What up, beast?’ which is, for whatever reason, he calls me beast all the time. I don’t think I give off the beast vibe, but we’ll just take it day by day from there.”

McDaniel, aka “beast,” also revealed that Tagovailoa will not be placed on injured reserve this week, leaving open the possibility that he could return sometime over the next month.

In Tagovailoa’s absence, Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins while Skylar Thompson serves as the team’s primary backup.