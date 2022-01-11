Dolphins’ coaching change could end Deshaun Watson trade pursuit?

The Miami Dolphins were among the teams to make a coaching change on Monday, firing Brian Flores after three seasons. Miami’s coaching search will obviously have a huge impact on the direction the organization takes going forward, but the decision to fire Flores might already have signaled the direction they’re headed.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport outlined the power struggle that had taken place within the organization over quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future. Flores was a known admirer of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Watson wanted to go to Miami to play for Flores. General manager Chris Grier, however, had drafted Tagovailoa and was invested in the current quarterback’s success. Owner Stephen Ross also seemed to side with Tagovailoa, as he refused to approve a trade for Watson after the Texans quarterback failed to settle his legal issues.

"Deshaun Watson wanted to go to Miami because of Brian Flores.. the Tua situation was definitely part of this" ~@RapSheet #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gW2daZMD0o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2022

In other words, Flores apparently lost a power struggle over who the quarterback should be going forward. With that in mind, it stands to reason that the Dolphins will want to bring in a coach who sees Tagovailoa the same way Grier does. That could certainly mean that the Dolphins will no longer be serious suitors for Watson, which would significantly change the quarterback’s trade market.

There do appear to be other suitors popping up if the Texans do trade Watson. The Dolphins have been the favorite all along, however. That may not be the case anymore.

Photo: Aug 17, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a game against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports