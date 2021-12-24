Report: 1 surprise team may have interest in Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson is likely to be a frequent topic of trade rumors again as the NFL offseason nears. Several of the usual teams he’s been linked to have come up again, but at least one new team may enter the conversation.

In an appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s “The Bull and The Fox” show on Wednesday, Albert Breer of The MMQB said the Cleveland Browns would likely look into a Watson trade. Breer was unsure if Cleveland would be aggressive enough to pull off a trade, but added it was an “educated guess” that they would at least become involved in talks.

.@AlbertBreer on @BullandFox: "I'd expect #Browns to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don't know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let's call this an educated guess." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 22, 2021

Reports like this are just going to cast more doubt on Baker Mayfield’s future with the organization. The quarterback is under contract through 2022, but talks about a long-term contract have not yielded anything so far. His middling play, combined with some potential issues within the organization, may be enough to cause the Browns to at least look at other options.

Watson demanded a trade prior to the 2021 season but did not get one, and has not played all year. The 26-year-old has been the subject of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, which may lead to charges in the near future.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports