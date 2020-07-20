pixel 1
header
Monday, July 20, 2020

Dolphins star DeVante Parker releasing his own cartoon series

July 20, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker enjoyed a breakout season on the field in 2019, but football is apparently not his only passion.

Parker is releasing his own cartoon series on Tuesday called “Uncle Vante.” According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the show will chronicle the relationship between Parker and his fictional nephew Pee Wee as they navigate life during the NFL season. You can catch the show on Parker’s Instagram account.

The Dolphins drafted Parker with the No. 14 overall pick in 2015, and his first four seasons in the NFL were largely a disappointment. He then signed an extension with the team prior to last season and put up career highs across the board with 72 catches, 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas may not be impressed with Parker’s skills on the field, but perhaps he will be a fan of his rival’s cartoon series.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus