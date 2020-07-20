Dolphins star DeVante Parker releasing his own cartoon series

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker enjoyed a breakout season on the field in 2019, but football is apparently not his only passion.

Parker is releasing his own cartoon series on Tuesday called “Uncle Vante.” According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the show will chronicle the relationship between Parker and his fictional nephew Pee Wee as they navigate life during the NFL season. You can catch the show on Parker’s Instagram account.

This is fun: #Dolphins WR DeVante Parker will release a cartoon series called #UncleVante tomorrow at 9:15 am ET on his IG/TW. It chronicles the relationship between @DeVanteParker11 & “nephew” @ThePeeWeeParker as they navigate through life & the NFL season on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/gF9zhuLBhw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

The Dolphins drafted Parker with the No. 14 overall pick in 2015, and his first four seasons in the NFL were largely a disappointment. He then signed an extension with the team prior to last season and put up career highs across the board with 72 catches, 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas may not be impressed with Parker’s skills on the field, but perhaps he will be a fan of his rival’s cartoon series.