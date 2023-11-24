Dolphins score on ridiculous pick-six on Hail Mary attempt

The Miami Dolphins carried some momentum into halftime during their “Black Friday” game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Friday thanks to a ridiculous play.

Miami had the ball with under a minute left in the first half and was trying to drive for some points, but Tua Tagovailoa had his pass intercepted by D.J. Reed with two seconds left in the half. The nice play by Reed ended up having some negative consequences.

Rather than kneel out the half, the Jets attempted a Hail Mary pass from their 49. Tim Boyle’s pass was intercepted by Jevon Holland, who returned the ball 99 yards for a touchdown.

THE DOLPHINS JUST RETURNED A HAIL MARY FOR A 99-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #MIAvsNYJ on Prime Video

What a play.

Instead of going into halftime leading 10-6, the Dolphins were able to take a 17-6 lead into the locker room. They also got the ball after halftime and added a field goal to increase the lead 20-6.

This has been a rough season for the Jets. Perhaps nothing illustrates that better than their ill-fated Hail Mary attempt before halftime against the Dolphins.