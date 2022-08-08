Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.

Both players are still young, Williams at 25 and Bowden at 24. The former has been with Miami for his entire career but caught just six passes for 71 yards over eight games last year. The latter is an ex-third-round pick who serves as more of a utility man and missed all of 2021 with hamstring woes.

The Dolphins made a blockbuster trade for four-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason. They also signed veteran pass-catchers like Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Mohamed Sanu to go along with incumbent receiver Jaylen Waddle. That means Miami may need to trade Williams and/or Bowden to clear up their logjam, one of many ways that they are trying to streamline the offense under new coach Mike McDaniel.