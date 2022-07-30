 Skip to main content
Dolphins making interesting offensive change

July 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike McDaniel at a press conference

Feb 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at Baptist Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson is being sarcastic with the last part of his tweet, but it is no joke that Miami employed a needless complex system in 2021. Then-coach Brian Flores deployed George Godsey and Eric Studesville as co-offensive coordinators, with quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye also in the mix. The convoluted combination failed to yield results, as the Dolphins finished 25th in the NFL in total offense.

McDaniel has made it clear that he is all-in on Tagovailoa and wants to get the best out of him. A simplified system that involves just the coach and quarterback is probably a wise step in doing just that.

