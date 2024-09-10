Dolphins release statement on Tyreek Hill’s altercation with police

The Miami Dolphins have released a statement following wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s run-in with police before Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was pulled over for speeding while driving to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. before the season-opening contest. The incident was initially reported as a “verbal altercation” but the body cam footage from the encounter appeared to be far more physical than it first sounded (video here).

On Monday, the Dolphins posted a full statement on their official X account.

“We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday’s game,” the first part of the statement read.”

“It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ is a question that will carry with resounding impact.”

The Dolphins called what the police did a “mistake” and stated that they felt the officers operated with “misguided power.” The team also called for the Miami-Dade Police Department to take “equally swift and strong action” against the officers for engaging in “such despicable behavior.”

Hill was still able to play in the Dolphins’ 20-17 win against the Jaguars. The 5-time All-Pro led his team with 7 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.