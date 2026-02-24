Report reveals Dolphins’ likely plan for Tua Tagovailoa

While the Miami Dolphins continue to try to talk up the possibility of a trade involving Tua Tagovailoa, they are likely facing a different outcome as they try to move on from their quarterback.

The Dolphins are “extremely unlikely” to find someone who will give them even modest draft capital for Tagovailoa in a trade, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The expectation is that the organization will wind up releasing Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation, allowing them to spread the cap hit over two seasons.

The Dolphins would love for someone to give them draft compensation and take part of Tagovailoa's contract. That's an extremely unlikely scenario. Releasing Tua with a post-June 1 designation is the option nearly everyone in the league anticipates. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 24, 2026

The Dolphins would have to eat an eye-watering $99.2 million in dead money by releasing Tagovailoa without the designation. By waiting until after June 1, they would owe $55.4 million in 2026 and $43.8 million in 2027. That is still an enormous sum, but at least a little more manageable.

Miami signed Tagovailoa to an ill-fated contract extension in 2024, and the quarterback has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play since. He threw a career-worst 15 interceptions last season, and the Dolphins had essentially lost faith in him by the end of the year.

Even Tagovailoa sounds like he would embrace a new start. One is coming his way sooner rather than later.