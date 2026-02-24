Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Dolphins’ likely plan for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa looks on
Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While the Miami Dolphins continue to try to talk up the possibility of a trade involving Tua Tagovailoa, they are likely facing a different outcome as they try to move on from their quarterback.

The Dolphins are “extremely unlikely” to find someone who will give them even modest draft capital for Tagovailoa in a trade, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The expectation is that the organization will wind up releasing Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation, allowing them to spread the cap hit over two seasons.

The Dolphins would have to eat an eye-watering $99.2 million in dead money by releasing Tagovailoa without the designation. By waiting until after June 1, they would owe $55.4 million in 2026 and $43.8 million in 2027. That is still an enormous sum, but at least a little more manageable.

Miami signed Tagovailoa to an ill-fated contract extension in 2024, and the quarterback has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play since. He threw a career-worst 15 interceptions last season, and the Dolphins had essentially lost faith in him by the end of the year.

Even Tagovailoa sounds like he would embrace a new start. One is coming his way sooner rather than later.

