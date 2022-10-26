 Skip to main content
Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero

October 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Malcolm Butler warms up before a game

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler.

Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group.

In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked out defensive back Jamal Perry, and wide receivers Dede Westbrook, Calvin Jackson and Alex Bachman.

Miami has dealt with numerous injuries to their secondary. Byron Jones was placed on injured reserve before the season, while Nik Needham and safety Brandon Jones were added to IR this month.

The Dolphins are likely looking to take stock of what players are available since they are digging deep with their defensive backs.

Butler sat out the 2021 season but then signed with the Patriots over the offseason. He was cut by New England in August with an injury settlement.

The 32-year-old had 100 tackles and four interceptions with the Titans in 2020, which was his last NFL game action. Butler is best known for his game-saving interception of Russell Wilson to help the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX.

