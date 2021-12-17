Donald Parham taken to hospital with hands shaking on stretcher

There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.

Parham was on the field with an injury after the incompletion. The tight end was placed on a stretcher, where his hands could be seen shaking. He was taken to a hospital for examination.

Many medical professionals speculated Parham suffered a concussion on the play based on his “posturing” with his arms.

Prayers for Donald Parham Jr. Certain #concussion with loss of consciousness & posturing, hopefully not a neck injury too. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XHhwVyePir — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 17, 2021

That’s (likely) an acute concussion for Donald Parham with what is called posturing. It looks like his arms are frozen & stuck in a weird position. Very scary. Hope he’s not seriously injured. — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 17, 2021

The posturing described by people is also known as a “fencing response” to a head injury.

Parham, 24, entered the game with 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.