Thursday, December 16, 2021

Donald Parham taken to hospital with hands shaking on stretcher

December 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Donald Parham on a stretcher

There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.

Parham was on the field with an injury after the incompletion. The tight end was placed on a stretcher, where his hands could be seen shaking. He was taken to a hospital for examination.

Many medical professionals speculated Parham suffered a concussion on the play based on his “posturing” with his arms.

The posturing described by people is also known as a “fencing response” to a head injury.

Parham, 24, entered the game with 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.

