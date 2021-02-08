Donald Penn sends funny tweet about Joe Haeg drop

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Joe Haeg nearly had an unforgettable touchdown catch in Super Bowl LV, but he didn’t quite have the hands.

Haeg was called upon as part of a trick play early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, and Tom Brady found him in the end zone. Haeg simply could not haul in the catch, in part thanks to a late intervention by linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

So close to FAT GUY TD Super Bowl glory. pic.twitter.com/JvnIofp5CC — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 8, 2021

Haeg wasn’t getting sympathy from all of his fellow offensive linemen. Donald Penn, who caught four touchdowns in his NFL career, felt that Haeg missed an easy one.

I DEFINITELY WOULD OF CAUGHT THAT IM JUST SAYING — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) February 8, 2021

Given Penn’s touchdown record, he might just be right about this.

These plays aren’t easy. Even on the successful ones, the whole thing looks a little bit awkward and nervy, and that’s without a linebacker bearing down on you. Penn has the requisite experience, but not everyone else does.