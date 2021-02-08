 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 7, 2021

Donald Penn sends funny tweet about Joe Haeg drop

February 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Joe Haeg nearly had an unforgettable touchdown catch in Super Bowl LV, but he didn’t quite have the hands.

Haeg was called upon as part of a trick play early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, and Tom Brady found him in the end zone. Haeg simply could not haul in the catch, in part thanks to a late intervention by linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Haeg wasn’t getting sympathy from all of his fellow offensive linemen. Donald Penn, who caught four touchdowns in his NFL career, felt that Haeg missed an easy one.

Given Penn’s touchdown record, he might just be right about this.

These plays aren’t easy. Even on the successful ones, the whole thing looks a little bit awkward and nervy, and that’s without a linebacker bearing down on you. Penn has the requisite experience, but not everyone else does.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus