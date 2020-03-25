Dontari Poe agrees to sign with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have placed an emphasis on improving their defensive front this offseason, and another big free agent acquisition should help them accomplish that goal.

The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The #Cowboys have agreed to basic terms on a deal for free agent DT Dontari Poe, source said. They are finalizing the language on the deal, but it will get done. Another big-name former #Panthers DT in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2020

Poe had his best seasons earlier in his career when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has remained a productive player. The two-time Pro Bowler had four sacks last season with the Carolina Panthers and is a great space-filler on the interior defensive line.

Poe is the second former-first round pick the Cowboys have added to their defensive line in free agency. They also signed fellow former Panther Gerald McCoy, and both players should improve their front seven significantly.