Dontari Poe, Daryl Worey will either be traded or released by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been horrendous defensively thus far in 2020, and they are making major changes on that side of the ball heading into next week’s trade deadline.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys traded pass-rusher Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions for a late-round draft pick. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley will be the next two to go. Dallas has informed both veterans they will be released if they cannot be traded by Wednesday.

Griffen, Poe and Worley all signed with the Cowboys this past offseason. It looked like the team had made several moves for veterans that would give them depth on defense, but that has not panned out at all.

Worley has appeared in seven games games this season and started four. He has 14 total tackles and one pass defensed. Poe has started all seven games and has just seven total tackles.

Jerry Jones recently indicated the Cowboys are more likely to be buyers than sellers at the deadline, but that has not been the approach.