Jerry Jones says Cowboys are ‘more likely’ to be buyers at trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys did not give fans much hope for a postseason push in Andy Dalton’s first game under center last weekend, but Jerry Jones is nowhere near ready to give up on the season.

During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning, Jones said the Cowboys are “more likely to add” a player or players at the Nov. 3 trade deadline than they are to be sellers. He would not go into specifics about positions of need for Dallas, but Jones said the team has its “eyes wide open,” according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Philadelphia Eagles moved into first placed in the NFC East with a comeback win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. Philly is 2-4-1, while the Cowboys are 2-4. If Dallas beats Washington on Sunday, they would reclaim first in the division.

Because the NFC East has been so bad from top to bottom, the Cowboys remain very much in the hunt. However, they lost 38-10 to the Arizona Cardinals with Dalton starting last weekend. Given the defensive struggles they have had all year and now that Dak Prescott is out for the season, the odds of them making a deep playoff push seem slim.

Dallas has no reason to completely give up on the season, so it would be a surprise if Jones changed his mind about selling at the deadline. The report of Cowboys players anonymously bashing the coaching staff was concerning, but a win on Sunday and a solid performance from Dalton could shift that narrative quickly.