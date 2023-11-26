Dorian Thompson-Robinson bloodied on huge hit from Baron Browning

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was left bleeding from the mouth after he took a huge hit in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Browns were trailing 17-12 late in the third quarter and had 3rd-and-12 at their own 23. Thompson-Robinson showcased his athleticism by extending the play while he looked for an open receiver, but he was absolutely leveled by Broncos linebacker Baron Browning as DTR delivered a pass. Browning was called for roughing the passer, which gave Cleveland a first down.

Roughing the passer called here on the Broncos. Do you agree with the call? #CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/AG34OezQHp — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 26, 2023

Some felt that the hit from Browning was clean. The linebacker appeared to lead with his shoulder, though he did make contact with the neck area. Browning also left his feet.

Thompson-Robinson remained down on the turf for several seconds after the hit. He was later shown on the sideline bleeding from the mouth.

The aftermath of that hit on DTR 😳 pic.twitter.com/ykPJnGoVo2 — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) November 26, 2023

Thompson-Robinson was replaced by PJ Walker. The Browns announced that DTR was being evaluated for a head injury.

Prior to his exit, Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. He also had 21 rushing yards.