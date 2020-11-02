Doug Pederson thinks this has been the big problem for Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz made a big mistake early in Sunday night’s game between his Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. The error gave us a glimpse of what Doug Pederson thinks Wentz’s big problem has been.

The Eagles were down 3-0 in the first quarter and had a 2nd-and-19 after Wentz was sacked. Wentz tried to avoid the rush again and didn’t want to be sacked a second time in a row, so he rolled out to try and keep the play alive. Instead, he found nothing and ended up being stripped and losing a fumble.

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth immediately jumped on Wentz for “doing too much.”

“This is a horrible play by Carson Wentz, and sometimes he has been doing this too much,” Collinsworth said of Wentz. “He’s making wild plays in the hopes of making something special happen, because he doesn’t have much around him. … Too much. He’s just doing too much.”

Collinsworth’s critique about Wentz doing too much stemmed from a conversation with Pederson in preparation for the game.

“We had a conversation with Doug Pederson about it. [Wentz] made a wild throw across the field last week. He’s got to stop doing that,” Collinsworth said.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach made it known in the conversation with Collinsworth that Wentz has just been doing too much. It’s also not a stretch to think that Collinsworth hypothesizing that Wentz is trying to do too much because of a lack of weapons was speculation that originates from Pederson.

NFL announcers often meet with various players and coaches in the week leading up to a game to gather information that will help them in calling big games. Some of the analysis and observations these analysts later share on the air are the product of those conversations.

Wentz made up for it on the following possession by leading an 83-yard touchdown drive to put Philly up 7-3.