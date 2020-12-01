Doug Pederson seems to indicate he is on hot seat with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their third straight game on Monday night and continue to blow chances to take control of the abysmal NFC East. There has been a lot of talk about benching Carson Wentz, but is head coach Doug Pederson also facing an uncertain future with the franchise?

Pederson was asked on Tuesday if he has reason to believe his job is in jeopardy. He said he has a “good” relationship with owner Jeffrey Lurie but has not been reassured that he will remain with the team in 2021.

Doug Pederson asked about his job status. "I haven't been reassured one way or the other." He says his relationship with owner Jeffrey Lurie "is good". They have weekly meetings. Pederson says Lurie hasn't given his opinion on QB changes. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 1, 2020

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier this season that Pederson’s job is safe, but he admitted on Monday that he “can’t say that with any confidence anymore.” Keep in mind that Pederson has a background as an offensive coordinator, and the Eagles’ offense looked terrible on Monday and has been lost for the majority of the season.

Pederson is only three years removed from leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win, but a 3-7-1 record is not what ownership had in mind for this season. Lurie and company may have a specific reason for not benching Wentz, and that reason could make Pederson even more uneasy about his own job.