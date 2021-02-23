Draft bust Isaiah Wilson says he is ‘done’ with Titans

Mega draft bust Isaiah Wilson is claiming that he is “done” with the Tennessee Titans.

Wilson tweeted on Monday “Im (sic) done with football as a Titan… No further comments.”

Isaiah Wilson was the Titans' first-round pick last year. This was him tonight… pic.twitter.com/5wyp8NfeCh — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) February 23, 2021

Wilson later deleted the tweet.

Wilson was the No. 29 pick in last year’s draft by the Titans. He only played in four snaps during his rookie season and was part of numerous off-field issues (full recap here).

The 22-year-old offensive tackle is on the reserve/non-football illness list.

If he is truly done with the Titans, that would be a big break for the team. They would then possibly be able to recoup some signing bonus money from the former Georgia standout.