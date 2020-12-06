Isaiah Wilson has been a total mess for Titans

The Tennessee Titans spent a first-round pick on offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson earlier this year, and it would be an understatement to say they have nothing to show for it thus far. Due to some circumstances in his control and others outside of it, Thomas has truly had a rookie season to forget.

Wilson made his season debut last week against the Indianapolis Colts, but the Titans announced on Saturday that he has now been suspended for a violation of team rules. The team did not specify what led to the disciplinary action against the former Georgia star, but Wilson has been in plenty of trouble this year. He had a run-in with Tennessee State University police less than two weeks after he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list back in August. He was also arrested for driving while under the influence in September.

Here’s a breakdown of the mayhem surrounding Thomas in his first NFL season:

Since being drafted, #Titans Isaiah Wilson has been busted by TSU campus police at a pandemic party, nearly jumped out of a 2nd story to evade them, gotten in 2 (confirmed) wrecks, DUI, 2 separate COVID list stints (the 2nd for a month) & suspended for 1 of the yrs biggest games — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 5, 2020

It’s unclear how long Wilson will be suspended for, but no length of time would be a surprise given the events of the past several months.