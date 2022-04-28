Rapper Drake places monster bet on first WR to be drafted

Drake has a good feeling about a specific player becoming the first wide receiver off the board at the position during the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Thursday morning, the Canadian rapper posted a screenshot of a bet slip on his Instagram story showing that he wagered $100,000 on USC’s Drake London to be the first wide receiver taken.

“Drake betting on Drake just feels right,” the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote.

Drake would collect a $335,000 payout if he hits on his bet.

It’s certainly possible that London, who had his best collegiate season last year, could be the first of a talented wide receiver class to hear his name called.

In 2021, London had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and received first-team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus.

In three seasons at USC, London had 160 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Drake made the wager with Stake.com, a crypto betting platform not available in the United States. In March, he announced a partnership with them, so his bet is likely an advertisement.

Drake took a loss on a major UFC bet he made in March, but had success betting on the Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. in the Super Bowl.