Drake Maye may have just earned himself a great new nickname

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson may have found his spiritual successor in Drake Maye over a century later.

The New England Patriots quarterback made an interesting play Sunday during his team’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

Maye and the Patriots were facing 1st-and-10 at their own 14 early in the 2nd quarter at Commanders Field in Landover, Md.

After taking the snap, Maye got the back of his shoe stepped on by Patriots guard Sidy Sow. The rookie’s left cleat popped clean off as he was dropping back. But Maye kept his composure and found running back JaMycal Hasty for a 14-yard gain.

DRAKE MAYE LOSES A SHOE AND STILL COMPLETES THE PASS! pic.twitter.com/EEh7zPtpQs — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2024

Here’s a slow-motion replay to appreciate “Shoeless” Drake Maye in all his glory.

Shoeless Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/vWd910zpdo — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 26, 2024

The North Carolina alum made a surprise appearance in the first half after starter Jacoby Brissett suffered a shoulder injury. The veteran QB took a brutal hit following a missed block on Commanders edge rusher KJ Henry (video here).

Maye made the most of his opportunity by scoring a touchdown on his first drive of the game. He went 5-for-6 for 71 yards to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

The box score unfortunately doesn’t track how many of completions were made with one shoe on.