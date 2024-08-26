Jacoby Brissett leaves Patriots’ preseason finale with injury

The New England Patriots’ Sunday dress rehearsal with quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center didn’t go as planned.

Brissett took a brutal hit during the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Landover, Md.

The 31-year-old QB was viciously sacked on the Patriots’ opening drive after a missed block on Commanders defensive end KJ Henry.

Here’s the play that hurt Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett: pic.twitter.com/DcraKZpkjV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

The Patriots’ starter was seen wincing in pain and pointing at his shoulder after the play. He finished the drive but was later replaced by Drake Maye once New England got the ball back.

Brissett had a brief conversation with the Patriots’ head athletic trainer but didn’t undergo any further examination. The veteran was deemed questionable to return from what the team labeled as a right shoulder injury.

NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark on Jacoby Brissett: "He came to the sideline after the Patriots' first drive, he was grimacing, grabbing that right shoulder. He had a quick conversation with the head athletic trainer. No exam took place. He is now standing on the sideline… — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) August 26, 2024

Jacoby Brissett came up in a bit of pain after getting sacked earlier on that drive pic.twitter.com/3C1Kq2hOfm — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2024

The positive news for Patriots fans is that Maye lit it up on his first drive of the game.

Maye started off wobbly with a fumble on his first play. But then he salvaged a 3rd-and-14 situation with a 17-yard scramble. The rookie threw 5-for-6 for 71 yards in his opening drive, capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Kevin Harris to put his team up 7-0.

Decent opening drive for Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/sXlZ9PcZta — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 26, 2024

Brissett remained on the sideline as Maye closed out the first half.

Throughout training camp, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has leaned toward Brissett as the team’s likely opening day starter. An injury could potentially complicate matters in New England with the 2024 season just around the corner.