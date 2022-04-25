Report: Drew Brees could leave NBC for big role with rival network

Drew Brees could be poised to jump from NBC to FOX after just one year, according to a report.

Brees is a candidate to become FOX’s No. 1 game analyst, replacing Troy Aikman, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees came to enjoy calling games more than studio work in his first season with NBC, but is unlikely to take up that role at NBC anytime soon with Cris Collinsworth firmly entrenched in the role.

Brees could also become the No. 2 analyst at FOX, as the network is still strongly considering promoting Greg Olsen to its lead team to work with Kevin Burkhardt.

This marks the latest possible shakeup to NFL broadcasts in what has been an offseason full of them. FOX eyed some other big names to take over Aikman’s role, though they ultimately fell short. Brees could provide the sort of star power the network might be looking for.