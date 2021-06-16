Drew Brees raves about Justin Herbert after visiting Chargers camp

Drew Brees knows a thing or two about talented quarterbacks, so his words on Wednesday should come as a ringing endorsement of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

As part of his transition into broadcasting, Brees visited Chargers camp on Wednesday, where he was able to observe Herbert in action. What he saw from second-year quarterback Herbert clearly left an impression on him.

“There’s no doubt, I think his physical tools are as good as anybody I’ve ever seen,” Brees said. “By all accounts, he’s a great worker. He’s got great leadership qualities, he’s got a lot of intangibles. So I think the sky is the limit for a guy like him.”

Former Saints and Chargers QB Drew Brees when asked about what he has seen from QB Justin Herbert playing him last year, “the sky is the limit for him.” pic.twitter.com/4wMxxvVTRV — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) June 16, 2021

Brees also raved about the Chargers’ hire of Joe Lombardi, his former quarterback coach with the Saints. Brees felt that Lombardi would be the perfect coach to further develop Herbert and nurture his skills.

Brees isn’t far out on a limb here, as Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. The Chargers quarterback has also won plaudits from other legendary quarterbacks about how good he is already. Brees certainly knows something about playing quarterback at a high level. If he thinks that highly of Herbert, the sky really does seem like the limit.