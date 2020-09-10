Drew Brees has great quote entering Saints’ season

Drew Brees offered a great quote entering the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Brees is 41 and could be ready to retire after the season. He hinted at this possibility with a quote delivered to reporters on Wednesday.

“At this time, I’m on borrowed time. I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m turning it loose,” Brees said, via The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell.

Those sure sound like the words of a man ready to wing it on his way out.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted at this earlier in the offseason, though he later corrected himself.

Brees already has his job picked out for after retirement. It would make sense for him to go out swinging in his final year.

Brees’ Saints will stack up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 on Sunday.