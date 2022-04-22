Drew Brees disagrees with Saints’ handling of Taysom Hill

Drew Brees still has plenty of opinions on how the New Orleans Saints should run their offense. One of those opinions may put him on a different footing than the organization.

Brees sat down for an interview with Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com and discussed several issues facing the Saints, including the team’s quarterback situation. When asked if the Saints were going to draft a quarterback, Brees felt that wasn’t necessary. One of the reasons, he said, was they could and should still make use of Taysom Hill’s skillset.

“I still am a believer that Taysom should be playing 10-15 snaps at quarterback a game at a minimum, just with the threat he is,” Brees said.

Brees has seen Hill up close, so it’s not as if he does not know what he’s talking about here. That said, the Saints do not seem to agree. Reports from earlier in the offseason suggested that the Saints are pulling the plug on Hill as a quarterback. Another report outlined what the organization plans to do with him instead.

If the Saints really are going to stop giving Hill snaps at quarterback, Brees may be disappointed. Still, Hill has not shown a great deal in the opportunities he has gotten. The Saints may be well-served taking advantage of his versatility in other ways.