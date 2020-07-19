pixel 1
Sunday, July 19, 2020

Drew Brees, other stars critical of NFL over negotiations for 2020 season

July 19, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Drew Brees

The NFL and NFL Players Association still have several issues to sort out before the green light is given to proceed with the 2020 season, and a number of star players took to social media on Sunday to express how frustrated they are with the negotiations.

In what seemed like a coordinated effort to put pressure on the NFL, top players like Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt took aim at the league over not having a coherent health and safety plan in place.

That was just a sampling of what some of the NFL’s biggest names had to say, so the tweets were clearly sent at the directive of the NFLPA. As we saw with negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association, the two sides clearly are not seeing eye-to-eye on a number of key issues. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the tweet blitz on Sunday came in response to the acclimation period for players, with the union wanting all preseason games canceled and the NFL still wanting two.

Training camp is still expected to begin on schedule, which is July 28 for most teams. However, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter warned over the weekend that players may not be ready for it.

It would be a shock if the two sides cannot come to an agreement in the coming weeks, but the negotiations could get more tenuous before that happens.

