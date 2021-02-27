 Skip to main content
Drew Brees workout video raises questions about retirement decision

February 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Drew Brees

It’s been widely reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire in the weeks to come. However, we still haven’t heard a public decision, and now people are starting to see some things that are enough to make them wonder.

Brees’ trainer Todd Durkin recently shared an Instagram video of Brees pushing a weighted sled while remarking that the quarterback was pushing himself harder than ever before. At one point, the caption reads “something must be brewing.”

It is entirely possible that this means nothing. Brees may just be obsessed with staying in great shape, even if he has no intention of playing again. Plus, the quarterback has taken steps consistent with walking away from the game.

That said, that’s a lot of effort to put in ahead of retirement. Plus, Brees did just watch Tom Brady win a Super Bowl despite being about a year and a half older than the Saints quarterback. Keep an eye on this one.

