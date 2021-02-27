Drew Brees workout video raises questions about retirement decision

It’s been widely reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire in the weeks to come. However, we still haven’t heard a public decision, and now people are starting to see some things that are enough to make them wonder.

Brees’ trainer Todd Durkin recently shared an Instagram video of Brees pushing a weighted sled while remarking that the quarterback was pushing himself harder than ever before. At one point, the caption reads “something must be brewing.”

Drew Brees doesn't look like a guy about to announce his retirement. pic.twitter.com/FcPMa6TsH2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2021

It is entirely possible that this means nothing. Brees may just be obsessed with staying in great shape, even if he has no intention of playing again. Plus, the quarterback has taken steps consistent with walking away from the game.

That said, that’s a lot of effort to put in ahead of retirement. Plus, Brees did just watch Tom Brady win a Super Bowl despite being about a year and a half older than the Saints quarterback. Keep an eye on this one.