Drew Lock has good comment after Broncos’ close loss to Chiefs

December 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Drew Lock

Drew Lock had the kind of quote that will make Denver Broncos fans happy following the team’s 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Broncos led for most of the first half and were up 16-12 in the third quarter against the Chiefs before falling behind and ultimately losing. Though Denver kept things competitive, that’s not good enough for them.

Lock noted that the Broncos still walk away from the defeat empty-handed.

Head coach Vic Fangio shared a similar thought after the game. He said there are no moral victories.

That’s what you like to hear. The Broncos have bigger goals than keeping things close. But keeping it close is somewhat of a good sign.

Lock went 15/28 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a chance to be a hero at the end but was intercepted. He has not been very sharp this season.

