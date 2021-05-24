Drew Lock reveals what he learned from Peyton Manning during offseason

Peyton Manning has spent time working with Drew Lock this offseason, and the Denver Broncos quarterback says the guidance he has received from the Hall of Famer has been incredibly helpful.

Lock told reporters on Monday that he is “forever grateful” for the advice Manning has given him. When asked what he learned specifically from the two-time Super Bowl champion, Luck said the “subtle things” were the most valuable.

“Subtle things. You just like having more eyes on film and on technique,” he said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Hearing from a guy that did it the best for a really long time was nice to be able to have in my corner.”

Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner revealed about a month ago that Lock and Manning had been working together and watching film. The connection was likely set up by John Elway, who still has a close relationship with Manning.

Lock had some stretches of solid play last year, but he threw 13 interceptions in 13 games. He and Manning have likely worked together on seeing the field better and decision making, among other things.

The Broncos passed on drafting Justin Fields, and they have been viewed as the most likely suitor for Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers trade the reigning MVP. That still remains a long shot, however. Denver also acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade this offseason, but it says a lot that Manning worked with Lock. The Broncos have’t given up on the former Missouri star just yet.