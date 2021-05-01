Did Broncos pass on Justin Fields due to Aaron Rodgers situation?

The Denver Broncos had the opportunity to select either Justin Fields or Mac Jones when both quarterbacks were still on the board, but they passed. There may be a clear reason for that.

There was some surprise when the Broncos, picking at No. 9, decided to pass on a quarterback and select defensive back Patrick Surtain II instead. There had been some thinking that the Broncos would be tempted to take Fields and trade Drew Lock if the scenario presented itself.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that may have to do with the developing situation around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rapoport says that the Broncos would be one of Rodgers’ “preferred destinations” if he was to leave Green Bay, and Denver’s decision to pass on Fields could be seen as the team keeping its options open in case the Packers become more open to letting their quarterback go.

The #Broncos are a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers if the #Packers trade him, which they say they won't. Also, they didn't take a QB on Thursday. Not unrelated. pic.twitter.com/qcMSmWvUEn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

For now, the chances of the Broncos landing Rodgers appear quite low. The Packers continue to state that they’re committed to him and want to make things work. However, with each passing day, things seem to get worse and worse between the Packers and their quarterback, and someone’s hand will be forced eventually.