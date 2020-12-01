Drew Lock’s mom rips those criticizing Broncos QB over COVID situation

Drew Lock’s mother has issued a lengthy defense of her son after he was unable to play in Sunday’s game due to a breach in COVID-19 protocols.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Laura Lock criticized those who were attacking Drew Lock for perceived carelessness surrounding the rules. In particular, she defended him over his attendance at a Tuesday film session with Jeff Driskel, who ultimately tested positive and led the other three quarterbacks to be ruled high-risk contacts.

Laura Lock said Drew’s leadership led them to meet at the team facility instead of an unauthorized site off-campus. She also notes that all four quarterbacks had tested negative up to that point. She admitted that it was “unfortunate” but “not damning” that Lock had briefly been careless in not wearing a mask, but defended his handling of the virus, noting that he has asked his girlfriend not to travel to away games for safety purposes.

Laura also noted that her son “wasn’t the one with Covid” and asked why those who actually had tested positive weren’t receiving the same amount of scrutiny as her son, who never did.

“As a parent, an educator, a friend, a co-worker, a boss – using people to make an example of a situation is wrong,” Laura Lock concluded. “The NFL used one of their own as an example – this is where the shame is.”

The biggest problem with the Broncos’ situation — and why it has received so much attention — is that it wiped out the team’s entire slate of quarterbacks. While other teams have had more severe outbreaks, the Broncos became the first team to deal with a situation where the most important position on the field was taken out of contention without enough time to bring in any replacements.

