Duck Hodges has hilarious comment about Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger has never been known as the most mobile quarterback in the NFL, but he managed to outrush one of the league’s best running backs in Week 1. His backup, Duck Hodges, seemed as entertained by that as the rest of us.

Roethlisberger had nine rushing yards on three attempts in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the New York Giants on Monday night. Shockingly, Giants superstar Saquon Barkley only rushed for six yards on 15 carries. Hodges felt that was enough to prove Roethlisberger is a dual-threat quarterback.

Roethlisberger has 1,366 rushing yards in his entire career, and most of those came when he was a lot younger. We’d be surprised if he ever out-rushed Barkley again in a game, so he should enjoy that while he can.

Hodges quickly became a fan favorite last season when he saw some time filling in for Big Ben, but the magic wore off. His sense of humor should keep him in the good graces of Steeler Nation.