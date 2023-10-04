 Skip to main content
Eagles add former Broncos champion to their defense

October 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles continue to upgrade their artillery.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Eagles are signing veteran cornerback Bradley Roby. The news was confirmed by Roby himself, who had worked out for Philadelphia earlier in the day.

The 31-year-old Roby, a former first-round pick, won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in 2016. With 11 career interceptions and eight career forced fumbles, Roby can still make an impact. He had 36 combined tackles, five passes defended, and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts last season for the New Orleans Saints.

In terms of cornerbacks, Philadelphia has Darius “Big Play” Slay manning the right side and James Bradberry on the left. But Roby has vast experience as a slot corner, which could prove valuable to the Eagles secondary. It may be strange though to see him on the same unit as Philly defensive end (and Michigan product) Brandon Graham.

