NFC champions add 2 notable linebackers

The reigning NFC champions have strengthened their defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday agreed to terms on 1-year contracts for linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.

Both Jack and Cunningham are former second-round picks, and they each are highly accomplished.

Jack played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-2021 and the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He has had three straight seasons with at least 100 tackles. He also has three career interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, though he struggles in pass coverage.

Cunningham had three straight 100-plus tackle seasons from 2018-2020 and led the league with 164 tackles in 2020. Cunningham played in just six games for the Tennessee Titans last season as he battled an elbow injury. He was let go by the Titans in February as a cost-cutting measure.

The deals for Jack and Cunningham can be worth up to $2.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Similar to what the #Eagles did last year with Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, new LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham received matching 1-year deals worth up to $2.5M, source said. Same position, same deals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2023

Philly drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round and is expected to have him back soon. Philly likely wanted to add some players with experience to their linebacking group.