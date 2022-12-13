Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel.

Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.

The second-year punter Siposs was hurt while scrambling on a punt attempt gone awry in the second quarter, forcing Eagles kicker Jake Elliott to also be a spot punter for the rest of the game. But even when healthy, Siposs had been wobbly, ranking just 26th among punters in net average this season.

Arryn Siposs’ punt gets blocked but he recovers the ball and advances with it and falls short of the sticks. He also got injured on this play. pic.twitter.com/OYzJTIdXuA — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 11, 2022

Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection with the Tennessee Titans, has 15 years of NFL punting experience. While Philly might not need him all that often with how overpowering their offense is right now, Kern is a great asset for the Eagles to have in the mix if needed.