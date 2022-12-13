 Skip to main content
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

December 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel.

Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.

The second-year punter Siposs was hurt while scrambling on a punt attempt gone awry in the second quarter, forcing Eagles kicker Jake Elliott to also be a spot punter for the rest of the game. But even when healthy, Siposs had been wobbly, ranking just 26th among punters in net average this season.

Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection with the Tennessee Titans, has 15 years of NFL punting experience. While Philly might not need him all that often with how overpowering their offense is right now, Kern is a great asset for the Eagles to have in the mix if needed.

