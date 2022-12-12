Unexpected quarterback now leads NFL in passer rating

Patrick Mahomes’ three-interception performance and Tua Tagovailoa’s Sunday night milk dud opened the door for a surprising NFL quarterback to officially take the lead in passer rating this season.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted that, following Sunday’s action in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts owns the best passer rating in the league. Hurts, who threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-22 rout of the New York Giants in Week 14, now has a passer rating of 108.4.

The 24-year-old Hurts is followed on the leaderboard by Tagovailoa (108.2), Geno Smith (106.8), and Mahomes (103.4).

Known earlier in his career as more of a rushing threat than a pocket passer, Hurts has flipped that narrative on its head in 2022. While Hurts is still every bit as deadly on the ground, he has completed a career-high 68.0 percent of his passes this season and has 22 touchdowns to a miniscule three interceptions over 13 total games.

While it helps that Hurts now has a true No. 1 receiver in A.J. Brown to throw to, his progress individually has been truly remarkable. Just last season, there were signs that the Eagles were not sold on Hurts as their franchise quarterback. Now Hurts has led the team to an NFL-best 12-1 record and might even win MVP this year.