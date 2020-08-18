Eagles reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts during camp

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to believe they’ve found a gem in Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles have been “blown away” by Hurts’ athleticism and intelligence during training camp so far, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, and the staff has “fallen in love with him.”

“I’m excited to see what they do with Jalen Hurts,” Jeremiah told NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp” on Tuesday, via Nick Kosko of 247 Sports. “All reports I’ve gotten out of Eagles camp, they are blown away with not only…how athletic he is, but how smart he is and how much of a professional he is. He just carries himself as a veteran. Everyone’s fallen in love with him.”

Jeremiah added that he does not expect Hurts to get high volume usage this season, but feels the Eagles won’t be afraid to use him in the right spot as a dual threat.

The Eagles surprised many by selecting Hurts in the second round of April’s NFL Draft despite having a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz. From the beginning, though, it sounded like they had creative ideas for how to use him. The fact that he’s proving wildly impressive from a professional standpoint is even better.