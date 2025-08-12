Former Eagles fan favorite works out for rival team

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott is searching for a new NFL home.

Scott has not played in the NFL since his final year with the Eagles in 2023. An NFC East division rival gave him a look over the weekend.

The Washington Commanders hosted Scott for a workout last weekend, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The 30-year-old back is said to be in “terrific” shape and is looking for a team to latch onto before the start of the 2025 campaign.

The former #Eagles' RB is healthy, in "terrific" shape, and waiting for the right opportunity to join a team before the season.

The Louisiana Tech product is a year removed from the partial meniscus tear he suffered just weeks after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad in August 2024. Scott had just been released by the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Steelers.

Scott played six seasons for the Eagles as a backup running back and kick return specialist. He rushed for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 carries during that span. He also had 3 postseason touchdowns.

While Scott’s numbers were never loud, the man known as the “Giant killer” was a fan favorite among Eagles fans, particularly due to his propensity for tormenting the New York Giants over the years.