Could Eagles get key defender back for the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched their spot in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and there seems to be at least a chance one veteran defender might be able to return from injury for the game.

Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham suffered what was believed to be a season-ending triceps tear in Week 12, and has not played since. Graham, however, left the door open to a possible return in two weeks after Philadelphia’s 55-23 victory in the NFC Championship.

“We gonna see,” Graham said when asked if he would be playing in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles would love this, though their defensive line has performed relatively well even without Graham. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, in particular, has had something of a coming-out party in the playoffs.

Graham has spent his entire 15-year career with the Eagles. He has 76.5 career sacks, including 3.5 in 11 games in 2024.